Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 648 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 288.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

