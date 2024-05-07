Berenberg Bank Boosts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to £130

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($150.75) to £130 ($163.32) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £105 ($131.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a £110 ($138.19) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £117.57 ($147.70).

LON AZN traded up GBX 68 ($0.85) on Friday, hitting £121.18 ($152.24). 2,186,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. The company has a market cap of £187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,746.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.19. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,461 ($118.86) and a 1-year high of £124.88 ($156.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average of £108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of £104.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 156 ($1.96) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,058.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

