Berenberg Bank Boosts Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target to GBX 65

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Smiths News’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.
