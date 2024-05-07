BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at JMP Securities

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 185.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

BCRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 2,317,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,119. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.