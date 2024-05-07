Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147.66 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $147.66 million and $518,668.06 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $9.20 or 0.00014553 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,236.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.37 or 0.00762800 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00060414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00102832 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.21345581 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $644,270.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

