BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,048,000 after purchasing an additional 104,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,544,000 after purchasing an additional 307,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $8.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $783.23. 411,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $796.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $767.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,087 shares of company stock valued at $57,814,366 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

