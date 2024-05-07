Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.71. The stock had a trading volume of 433,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,125. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

