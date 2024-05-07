Blink Charging (BLNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Blink Charging has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.63 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 144.88%. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLNK stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

