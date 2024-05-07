Bloom Energy (BE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.4 %
BE stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on BE
Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy
In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,989 shares of company stock valued at $725,292. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.