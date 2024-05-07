Bloom Energy (BE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

BE stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on BE

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,989 shares of company stock valued at $725,292. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.