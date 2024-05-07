Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $104.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.31.

BPMC stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $2,188,371.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $2,188,371.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,425.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,123 shares of company stock worth $9,554,679. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $55,893,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498,622 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.1% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 751,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2,788.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 260,321 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

