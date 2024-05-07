BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $105.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Get Ashland alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ashland

Ashland Stock Up 0.9 %

ASH stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.26. 48,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,475. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $99.55.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Ashland by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ashland by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.