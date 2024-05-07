BMO Capital Markets Increases Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $30.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BEP opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -219.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,786,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,651 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,490,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,099,000 after purchasing an additional 57,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.