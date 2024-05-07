BMO Capital Markets Increases Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to $14.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.55% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. 1,392,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.17. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
