BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.25.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CDE. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.36.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.77. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 141.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,754,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 150,141 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 25.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.