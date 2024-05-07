BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BWA opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.