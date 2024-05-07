Boxlight (BOXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Boxlight to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Boxlight has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of BOXL opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

