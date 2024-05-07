BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.00

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$64.00 and last traded at C$65.00, with a volume of 5132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.03.

BQE Water Trading Up 10.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a market cap of C$84.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.46.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.01 million for the quarter. BQE Water had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

In related news, insider Robert Stein acquired 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.00 per share, with a total value of C$319,680.00. Insiders own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

