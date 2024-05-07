Braime Group PLC (BMTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $5.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Braime Group Price Performance
BMTO opened at GBX 1,850 ($23.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,077.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,994.44. Braime Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($20.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,599.60 ($32.66). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of £26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.89 and a beta of 0.26.
About Braime Group
