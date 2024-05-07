BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
BRC Stock Up 4.4 %
NYSE BRCC opened at $4.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.85.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BRC
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Buy The Dip in Disney After Magical Profit Beat
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.