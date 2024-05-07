BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

BRC Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE BRCC opened at $4.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.85.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRC by 19.9% during the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 411,231 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRC by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,157 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 106,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 152,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of BRC by 40.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 262,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 76,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

