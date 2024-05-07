Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

