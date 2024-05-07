Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) PT at $7.31

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRX. Barclays boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRX

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.