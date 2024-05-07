Brokerages Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) PT at $48.86

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPN. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.46. Appian has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 146.23% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $10,534,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after buying an additional 236,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $7,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

