Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price at $24.90

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 127.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 667.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 96,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

