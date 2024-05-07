Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBU stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

