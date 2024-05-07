Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance
NASDAQ BPYPM traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 40,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.25.
About Brookfield Property Preferred
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Preferred
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.