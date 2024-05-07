Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPYPM traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 40,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

