Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -373.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.09) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,577.8%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.