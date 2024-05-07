Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Brookline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $793.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

