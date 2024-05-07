BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,131 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.47% of BRP worth $25,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRP by 34.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,529 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of BRP by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 95,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BRP by 3,269.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). BRP had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.1545 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

