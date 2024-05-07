Bumble (BMBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Bumble to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Bumble has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.31). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.38 million. On average, analysts expect Bumble to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. Bumble has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Further Reading

