Bunge Global SA Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Bunge Global has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BG opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.87. Bunge Global has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. StockNews.com cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

