Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.31.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $188.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.82. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Burlington Stores by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.