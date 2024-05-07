BWS Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BWS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Adeia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adeia

Adeia Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 295,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.43. Adeia has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adeia will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Adeia by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adeia by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Adeia by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 102,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Adeia during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.