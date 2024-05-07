BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

