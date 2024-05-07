BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $98.88, but opened at $92.68. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. BWX Technologies shares last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 74,734 shares changing hands.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Trading Down 11.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.