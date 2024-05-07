BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of above $2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded down $12.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 896,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

