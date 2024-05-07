Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Cabot’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Cabot updated its FY24 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.650-6.850 EPS.

NYSE CBT opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cabot has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $98.34.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

