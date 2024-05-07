Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CBT stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.46. 266,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cabot has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $103.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

