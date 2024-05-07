Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $102.98 and last traded at $100.88, with a volume of 69962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.94.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

