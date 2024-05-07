Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.64. Cabot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.650-6.850 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.67.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.99. 767,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cabot has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

