CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Given New $435.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $415.45.

CACI stock opened at $423.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.74. CACI International has a 52-week low of $293.69 and a 52-week high of $424.77.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $18,360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CACI International by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

