CaliberCos (CWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.95 million during the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. On average, analysts expect CaliberCos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. CaliberCos has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $13.00.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

