Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.620-6.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.690 EPS.
Shares of CPT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,279. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
