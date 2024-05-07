Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.06.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.