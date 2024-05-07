Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.80

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 2948750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 130.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 31.3% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 14,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 63.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 82,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,866 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

