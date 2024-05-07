Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Camtek by 3,062.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Camtek in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

Camtek Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.