Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $17.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZETA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Trading Up 19.7 %

ZETA stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. 3,904,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,224. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.