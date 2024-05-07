Canoo (GOEV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Canoo has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canoo Stock Down 1.1 %

Canoo stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 2,570,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,709. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Canoo has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Canoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

