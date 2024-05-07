Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTLP

Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $430.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cantaloupe by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 254,203 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 209,078 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 208,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 170,560 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.