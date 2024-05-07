Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 379,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 333,766 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,883,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CGMS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. 259,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,908. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.