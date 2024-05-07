Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 1,509 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 70.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

DLR traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.77. 1,885,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.72. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

